UAE weather: Your Sunday is looking cloudy with a chance of rain over some parts of the UAE.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, convective cloud formation will take place by afternoon resulting in rainfall in some parts. If you’re heading outside at that time we advise residents to take precautions. Cloudy weather is predicted this week.

Strong winds will also blow over some parts carying blowing dust with it. This could result in dusty conditions and hamper visibility.