UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over northern and eastern areas of the country.”
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Today, temperatures tend to decrease slightly over the internal areas during daytime.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27-34°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 12-18°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 28-33°C, and 19-25°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-70 per cent. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.