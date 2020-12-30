UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the Emirates today.
However, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts, warning UAE drivers about poor visibility on the roads.
“Fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal western areas until 9:00 am,” said NCM in today’s weather forecast.
Also, the NCM has said that the weather in general across the country will be clear to partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23- 27°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 09-13°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-25°C, and 14-18°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM also added that residents can expect, “light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-70 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.