Residents can expect high temperatures between 45C and 47C across country

Dense fog shrouds a road near Safa Park (file picture). Image Credit: Ma. Felicidad De los Santos/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents, beware of high levels of humidity on Friday, August 16.

The daily weather forecast predicts humidity to be between 65 to 70 per cent, making the evenings sultry.

High levels of humidity can lead to fog and mist formation over some parts of the country.

If you are heading outdoors early in the morning, especially if you’re driving, then take precautions to avoid accidents.

This kind of weather will be seen towards Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

The National Center of Meteorology’s daily weather forecast issued a yellow warning for residents in Abu Dhabi to be on the look out for thick fog and mist formation, said to settle by 8am.

Additionally cloud cover will increase over some parts and winds will blow at a speed of 18 to 28km/h.

Temperatures will be in the high 40s across the emirates, ranging from 45C to 47C.