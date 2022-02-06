It’s going to be a dusty Sunday as strong winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow into the atmosphere, and rough conditions at sea.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Northwesterly winds are expected to blow dust and sand that will cause poor visibility over some areas at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times, especially during the day.
Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The weather, in general, is expected to be "rather dusty during daytimes and partly cloudy at times with another significant drop in temperatures. According to NCM, it will be "humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas, especially Eastern areas."
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 21 and 24°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 6-12°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 19-22°C, and 9-13°C in the mountainous regions.
If you are planning to head to the beach, be careful as conditions on the Arabian Sea are very rough, with wave heights exceeding 6 – 8 / 10 feet in the Arabian Gulf and 3- 5 / 6 ft in Oman Sea.
The NCM issued an yellow alert, warning rough conditions off the UAE coast. The sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea