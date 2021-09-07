Dubai: Thick fog blanketed some parts of Abu Dhabi today. The NCM issued a weather alert cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 8am. Some parts of Dubai also saw light fog.
Today the weather across most parts of the UAE will be sunny and clear during daytime. Eastern parts of the country will continue to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Today cloudy weather is expected in mountainous regions in the east, with a chance of rainfall.
According to the NCM: "[The weather will be] Fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas. Low clouds will appear over east coast by morning, may be convective by afternoon over mountains."
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
Today's maximum temperature in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 39-43°C. Temperature highs in the internal parts of country will be between 42-46°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-37°C.
The maximum temperature recorded yesterday afternoon was 47°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2pm.
If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: " Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime."
The NCM added: "[The weather will be] Humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation."
Relative humidity is expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.