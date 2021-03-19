It looks like summers are officially here, the weekend began with an increase in temperature across the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology, it will be rather a hot day across the country today, with maximum temperatures reaching 40 or 41 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
The NCM has said that today, UAE residents will experience fair or sunny to partly cloudy weather, dusty at times.
Maximum temperatures in the country will be between 34-39°C in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah. Temperature highs in the internal areas will be between 37-41°C and in the mountains it will be at 21-25°C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country, yesterday, was 41.4°C in Al Tawi (Al Dhafra Region) at 2pm.
The NCM said that humidity will increase by night and Saturday morning. Relative Humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent in the internal areas today, and 75 per cent in coastal regions.
Light to moderate winds are expected.
And, the sea will be slight during daytime, becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea, the NCM said.