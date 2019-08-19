A summer shower has been predicted by UAE's National Centre of Meteorology

Dubai: UAE residents may be up for some afternoon showers even though it’s summer season and maximum temperatures in the country are still in the high 40s.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds formation south and eastward by afternoon. This could be associated with rain in some parts of the country, NCM added.

So be prepared and grab an umbrella. Motorists have been urged to take extra precautions as the roads could be slippery after possible rains.

It will be humid during the night and Tuesday early morning over some western areas.

Dusty winds

We can also expect some light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Temperatures