Residents across the UAE woke up to overcast skies on Sunday morning. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloudy weather and scattered rainfall is expected again in some parts of the UAE today.

While it rained in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah on Saturday, today it is expected to rain in some coastal parts of Abu Dhabi, Sila and Al Ruwais, and in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the weather bureau, UAE will see "partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a probability of light rainfall over some western and nothern areas."

The NCM explained that the cloudy weather condition is caused due to "an extension of a surface low pressure, accompanied with an extension of a weak upper air low pressure," over the country.

Moreover, the NCM conducted cloud seeding flights over the weekend to enhance rainfall from rain bearing clouds over the country.

The temperatures across the country saw a slight dip over the weekend but are expected to increase starting Monday.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Sunday was is 31.9°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 3:15pm.

Today, the maximum temperatures in coastal areas such as Dubai and Sharjah will be between 22-26°C, in internal areas temperature highs will be between 23-28°C. And, between 17-23°C in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and on Monday morning over western areas of the country with a probability of fog or mist formation.

The day will be slightly windy with light to moderate winds.