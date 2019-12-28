If you are out in the evening, take something warm along

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Gulf News

The weather in the UAE will be perfect for a picnic or outdoor activities today. According to UAE weathermen, it will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy with lower temperatures.

Temperatures across the country saw a dip last week. The maximum temperatures in the country will be 25-27°C in internal areas, 23-26 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 12-18 °C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday, December 27, was 27.6°C in Saih Al Salem at 2pm.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6k5jYEAMis/

Light to moderate breeze is also expected throughout the day, at a speed of 15-25km/h going up to a maximum of 35km/h. IF you are heading outdoors towards the evening, it's best to have some warm clothing at hand.

The relative humidity is expected to increase during the night and early morning tomorrow. It is expected to rise up to 70-85 per cent with probability of foggy and misty weather conditions in some internal areas.

Beachgoers can enjoy the day, the sea along the UAE's coastline will also be moderate. No warnings were issued.