UAE started Thursday morning with chilly weather and thick fog in some areas. The National Center of Meteorology has issued a yellow alert in some parts of Abu Dhabi, warning of low visibility under 1000 meters. The weather condition that started at 2:30am will be seen up to 8:30am today.

The NCM has said that the weather in general, across the country, will be mostly sunny and "partly cloudy, with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas".

Sweater weather continues as the UAE saw a slight dip in temperatures this week. Maximum temperatures in the country will be 18-25°C in internal areas, 16-20 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 20-25 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 26.1 °C in Al Dhaid at 3:45 PM.

Relative humidity across the country will be high especially towards night and early morning tomorrow. Humidity is expected to be between 30-45 per cent going up to a maximum of 85 per cent in the coastal regions and 90 per in the internal areas of the country, increasing the chance of fog and mist in these areas.

The sea along UAE's coastline will be moderate to calm.

Cloudy and chilly weather in the coming week