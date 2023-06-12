Dubai: Hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. However, the coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be hot in general, dusty at times during daytime."
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41-46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 23-28°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-41°C, and 28-34°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 30-50 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.