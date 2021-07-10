UAE residents can expect sunny and hazy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy. It will be hazy at times during daytime over some areas, with increase in temperatures.
There is a chance of convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 31 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 47.5 °C in Al Jazeera BG (Al Dhafrah region) at 15.30 UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of mist formation over some coastal western areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.