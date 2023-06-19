Heavy rain and strong winds hit some eastern parts of the UAE on Monday afternoon. According to the Met Office, different intensities of rain was recorded in Al Ain in Abu Dhabi and Lehbab in Dubai.
The National Center of Meteorology issues an orange and yellow weather alert, indicating the formation of convective clouds (which usually resemble cotton balls stacked up) in and around Al Ain.
They added a safety warning asking UAE residents to take precautions as strong winds were expected along with cloud formation.
Instagram account @storm_ae, which posts weather updates from the UAE also shared a video of light hail in central regions of Sharjah.
Meanwhile, Dubai residents reported dust storms in some areas around 4.30pm.
In their weekly forecast, the NCM said that more rain is expected in areas around Al Ain and Fujairah, tomorrow, June 20.
Dusty conditions are also expected to continue this week across the UAE.