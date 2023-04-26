Dubai: It’s sunny to partly cloudy in Dubai and Sharjah while it’s raining in some parts of Abu Dhabi today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy associated with some convective clouds over some southern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning along the coasts.
The weather bureau has reported moderate rain over Liwa, Mukherz, Umm Al Ashtan, in Al Dhafra region in the early morning today. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as roads will be slippery due to rainfall.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 35 and 40°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 31 to 36°C in the coastal areas and islands and 22 to 27°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 16.8°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 4.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 40.1°C in Hamim Al Dhafra region at 3.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds and freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust. Winds in the Northeasterly to Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.