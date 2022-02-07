Dubai: The week began with partly overcast skies in Dubai and other parts of the UAE. While no rain has been predicted for today, the National Center of Meteorology has said that chilly weather is expected in the UAE today, along with strong winds at times.
The NCM also issued a warning for dust storms caused due to strong winds. The weather bureau in it's daily weather forecast, said: "[The weather will be] Dusty to partly cloudy in general. Tend to be cold during daytime and cold by night. Moderate to fresh winds and strong at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility."
Strong Northwesterly winds at the speed of 20– 30 km/h and reaching up to 55 km/h at times, will blow across the country.
An orange and yellow alert was also put out to warn of rough seas in the Arabian Sea with wave height up to 11ft, as well as the Oman sea with wave height reaching 7ft.
Drop in temperatures till Tuesday
A drop in temperatures is expected on Monday and Tuesday according to the NCM. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 3.3°C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 4am.
The NCM said that the maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country is expected to be between 19-22°C. In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 22-26°C, and 09-14°C in the mountainous regions.
Minimum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 14-18°C. Temperature highs in the internal parts of country will be between 13-16°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 5-10°C.
Temperatures to increase on Wednesday
The NCM has said the temperatures will see a gradual increase later this week, starting Wednesday. Humidity will also see an increase causing a chance of fog and mist in coastal and internal areas. Seas will continue to be rough on Wednesday.