It's also advisable to be on alert if you have planned a beach trip today

A view at Dubai Design District during a cloudy day. (File photo) Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzann/ Gulf News

Dubai: Some parts of the UAE will receive heavy rainfall in the evening and tonight. The National Center of Meteorology has confirmed that the UAE will see "partly cloudy to cloudy weather today especially over some Northern and Eastern areas". Additionally, the chance of rainfall "extends to some coastal and internal areas during evening and night."

Areas expected to receive heavy rainfall include Ras Al Khaimah, Jebel Jais, Fujairah, Al Dhaidh and some islands in the north. Sweihan and some coastal parts of Abu Dhabi are expected to receive light rainfall.

UAE weathermen have also alerted that winds are also expected to blow dust and sand across the country. This could result in poor horizontal visibility. Winds at a speed of 18-20km/h going up to a maximum of 42km/h are expected to kick up some dust in exposed areas. If you are heading outdoors, it's advisable to be prepared.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7oT77kgyCb/

The maximum temperatures in the country will be 24-28°C in internal areas, 23-27 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 13-17 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 27.6 °C in Saih Al Salem at 2 pm.

Relative humidity across the country will be low to moderate between 25-35 per cent going up to a maximum of 80 per cent in the coastal regions and 75 in the internal areas of the country.

It's also advisable to be on alert if you have planned a beach trip today: "Seas will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea with cloud activity."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7pVGviIcN-/

Cloudy weather and rain in the coming week