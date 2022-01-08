Dubai: Got outdoor plans this weekend? It's picnic perfect weather in the UAE with clear to partly cloudy skies and cool weather.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy in general. There will be increasing low clouds over the sea and some Western coastal areas. The lowest temperature recorded over the country on Friday was 3.4 °C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 4.15am UAE local time.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 21 and 25 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 14 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 25.3 °C in Al Quaa (Al Ain area) at 3pm UAE local time.
Temperatures tend to slightly increase. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas with a chance of mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
You will have a smooth sailing today as the sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.