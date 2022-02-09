Dubai: Don’t forget your sweater as you head out today as it’s a chilly morning in the UAE with temperatures dropping to 14°C in Dubai.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy.
Chilly weather is expected to continue with a slight increase in temperatures. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 5°C.
Dubai is currently at 14°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The NCM issued an alert as rough seas with a wave height of 8 feet in the Arabian Gulf are expected due to the wind. This is expected till 12pm on Wednesday.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and on Thursday morning with a probability of fog formation.