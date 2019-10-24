Tropical depression will have no impact on UAE over the next 72 hours

Tropical Depression over the Arabian Sea Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE’s national weather bureau is closely monitoring a tropical depression that has formed to the east of the Arabian Sea close to the coast of India that is expected to move to the centre of the Arabian Sea by Friday.

“A formation of tropical depression tracked to the east of the Arabian Sea close to the coast of India, according to the latest weather maps and weather satellite imageries,” the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in a statement on Thursday. “No direct impact on the UAE [is seen] within the next three days.”

“The tropical depression is located at latitude 15.4 degrees north and longitude 70.4 degrees east, with an estimated wind speed around the centre of 40km/h to 50km/h accompanied by intense of convective rainy clouds,” the centre added.

The tropical depression is expected to move east-north east over the next 12 hours. It will continue to further deepen into a tropical storm before turning westward to the centre of the Arabian Sea, with speeds increasing to 70km/h-90km/h for the next 24 hours.