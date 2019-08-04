Light winds may cause dust to blow across the UAE. Humidity to hit 85% in some areas

Dubai: Summer isn't over but temperatures across the UAE will finally see a dip today. The national weather bureau has indicated that mercury is expected to hit highs below 40°C in most parts of the country.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that while it will be mostly sunny across the country, it will be "partly cloudy" in parts of the country, especially in Al Ain, and "hazy at times over some areas".

However, no rainfall is predicted.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h in internal areas. Freshening throughout the day, these winds will cause "blowing dust".

In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 27-31 °C with highs expected to reach 39°C in Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, 38°C in Ajman and 36°C in Fujairah. Abu Dhabi and other parts of the country are expected to hit highs of 41°C to 45°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40- 44°C, relatively higher than last week.

Relative humidity is higher as compared to last week. The NCM has said that it will be "humid by night and on Monday morning, with a probability of mist formation."

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 90 per cent in coastal areas, 85 per cent in the internal areas and 70 per cent in the mountainous regions.

The sea is forecast to be slight to moderate along UAE’s coastline.