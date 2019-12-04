Dubai: Rough seas with wind speeds of 45-km/h and waves reaching heights of seven feet have been reported off the coast of the UAE by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

A red band stretching offshore from the far west of the UAE all along up to the north in Ras Al Khaimah was pictured on the NCM tweet with red correlating to a key, which reads ‘Take Action - be extremely vigilant: hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast’. This was surrounded by areas of yellow warnings, which stand for ‘Be Aware - Be on the lookout if you go in for outdoor activities.’ Yellow patches were also seen on the map on the east coast of the UAE near Fujairah and Kalba.