Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCMS) has warned sea-goers in the Arabian Gulf of fresh to strong wind.
In a statement early on Sunday, the NCM said strong winds with a speed of 55km/h will affect the sea, raising wave heights to 6-10 feet from 3am Sunday until 3am on Monday.
The outlook is cloudy in general, with rainfall over scattered areas and a significant drop in temperature. Moderate winds are expected to rush through the Emirates, causing a wash of dust and sand in some areas. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be rough.
NCMS tweeted about areas that are experiencing cloud formation.
The centre also tweeted about light to moderate rain that is expected in some parts of the UAE on Sunday, including in parts of Sharjah, Ajman, etc.