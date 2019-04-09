File picture: The expected rainfall in UAE is due to cloud movement coming up from the Red Sea and Africa, as well as south-easterly winds causing a flow of clouds from the southern and central areas of Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Intermittent light to heavy rain is expected across the UAE until Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on its official Twitter account on Tuesday.

The expected rainfall is due to cloud movement coming up from the Red Sea and Africa, as well as south-easterly winds causing a flow of clouds from the southern and central areas of Saudi Arabia.