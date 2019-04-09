Dubai: Intermittent light to heavy rain is expected across the UAE until Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on its official Twitter account on Tuesday.
The expected rainfall is due to cloud movement coming up from the Red Sea and Africa, as well as south-easterly winds causing a flow of clouds from the southern and central areas of Saudi Arabia.
Rainfall and thunder will start along the UAE coast and western region and will extend to the northern and central areas of the country. Rain along with thunder and hail is also expected on Friday night in different parts of the UAE and could extend till Sunday, causing a drop in temperature.