The relative humidity has decreased this week, expected to hit 80 per cent

File picture of rain in Sharjah used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Going on a Friday road trip? You might experience rainfall if you are heading south.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in internal and southern regions, like Abu Dhabi. There will also be a chance of rainfall in the afternoon in these areas as convective clouds are expected to form.

Today, the relative humidity has lowered slightly and is expected to hit up to 80 per cent in some regions of the UAE, as compared to going up to 90 per cent last week.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20-25km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 34- 40°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 29 – 31°C throughout the emirates.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.