Dubai: The UAE weather bureau issued alerts as rain hit parts of the UAE on Wednesday afternoon.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts due to cloudy conditions, rainfall in parts of Al Ain and Dubai-Al Ain Road.
Cloud activity increased in the afternoon and heavy showers were reported. The NCM also warned of strong winds blowing along with the increased cloud activity.
Abu Dhabi Police shared a warning for drivers aksing them to be careful on the roads and to follow speed limits on electronic signs, which might change depending on the weather conditions.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers. The rain and cloudy conditions are expected until 8 pm on Wednesday until skies are expected to gradually clear up.
Cloudy conditions are expected to return in the afternoons throughout the week, especially over eastern and internal areas such as Fujairah and Al Ain.
The weather is going to improve over the weekend as temperatures are expected to gradually decrease on Friday, according to a report by the NCM.
If you usually drive early in the morning, be careful as fog and mist formation is also expected in the early hours, throughout the week.