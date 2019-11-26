Dubai: We have a pleasant weather today. It is partly cloudy and mostly sunny across the emirates particularly in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, today will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Humidity will increase at night and Wednesday morning.
We can expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times. Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 28 °C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C.
Yesterday, light rain was seen over different areas of Abu Dhabi and the lowest temperature was at 7.6 °C in Jais Mountain.