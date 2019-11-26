Sea will be slight to moderate in Arabian Gulf and Oman sea

Dubai's skyline: Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Humidity will increase at night and Wednesday morning. Image Credit: Gulf News / File

Dubai: We have a pleasant weather today. It is partly cloudy and mostly sunny across the emirates particularly in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, today will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Humidity will increase at night and Wednesday morning.

We can expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times. Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 28 °C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C.