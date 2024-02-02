Dubai: Get your sweaters and umbrellas out – cloudy skies, scattered rainfall and a drop in temperatures are expected across the UAE today.
While Dubai saw over cast skies all morning, heavy rain fell in parts of the Abu Dhabi according to the Met Office.
Heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded in Al Ain, Al Dhafrah, Khalifa City, Al Aryam Island, and Al Wathba.
According to a yellow weather alert by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), rainy clouds are expected to develop over the country till 6pm tonight.
As the clouds are convective, the NCM will also be conducting regular cloud seeding missions to maximise rainfall in the country.
Convective clouds typically look like cotton balls piled on top of each other, carry rain, and are considered the best type of clouds for effective cloud seeding. They are constantly monitored by the NCM for the amount of moisture they carry.
While light showers are expected over scattered parts of the country, more rain is expected in Northern and Eastern areas.
The NCM weather forecast also highlighted that a decrease in temperatures, especially westward is expected today. Moderate winds, will be strong at times especially over the sea causing dust storms in coastal areas at times, reducing horizontal visibility on roads.
The sea is rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf, the NCM warned.
Although there will be a further dip in temperatures, the weather is expected to be clear tomorrow.