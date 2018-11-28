Dubai: A staycation will be the perfect plan for the National Day long weekend for UAE residents as the weather forecast for the next week includes cloudy skies but no chance of rain.
Temperature will range in the mid-twenties.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the low pressure system that brought in the rain this week has ended and with a high pressure system extending across the Arabian Peninsula. What does that mean? Stable weather.
That is good news for all revellers hoping to get a clear view of the UAE National Day fireworks or planning outdoor activities.
On Thursday, the NCM forecasts that the humidity will increase by night and early morning with a chance of mist of fog formation, especially over the internal Western areas. Some parts of the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough.
Friday might be slightly warmer, with a rise in temperatures forecast. However, that should not take away from your outdoor fun, as the weather is still expected to be fair on Friday as well as Saturday.
On Sunday, brace yourself for stronger winds as wind speeds can go up to 38 km/hr. However, the sea is expected to be steady.