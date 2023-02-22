Dubai: Be careful if you are heading out for work as foggy conditions prevailed across the UAE early morning on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), foggy conditions are expected to continue until 9am.
For the rest of the day, skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy.
The NCM issued a yellow and red alert in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah due to the mist formation and reduced visibility on the roads.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to drive carefully and speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate.
Dubai Police also urged drivers to be cautious on the roads.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 95 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation in coastal and internal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Temperatures are expected to increase gradually. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 32°C. Dubai is currently at 20°C with foggy skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.