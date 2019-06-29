Highs of 44-49 °C expected in internal areas. Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah to be partly cloudy

A hot day in the UAE. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi / Dubai: The UAE weather bureau has said that temperature readings in the country are likely to see a rise today, Saturday (June 29), and will continue to remain up until Sunday.

The National Center of Meteorology described the weather to range from “hot to very hot” till tomorrow.

In its daily weather forecast, the NCM said the weather will be mostly sunny across the country, although the eastern regions mainly Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are likely to be partly cloudy.

There will be light winds blowing at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h.

In internal areas, the temperature were recorded at a minimum of 29-33 °C with highs expected to reach 44-49 °C.

Highs of 44-49 °C expected in internal areas. Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah to be partly cloudy.Humidity levels across the country are expected to hit 85 per cent in coastal areas, 80 per cent in internal areas and 70 per cent in the mountain region.

Sea is forecast to be relatively calm along UAE’s coastline.