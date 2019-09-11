Weathermen expect a humid Wednesday night; cloudy with a chance of rain in some parts

File photo: The combination of rising temperatures and higher humidity affects comfort levels. Cooler evenings allow the human body to recover from the day’s heat. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can look out for cloudy conditions today, Wednesday, especially in the country's south areas later in the day. In the evening, humidity is seen up to 90 per cent.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the day is going to be cloudy by afternoon, with a chance of rainfall over some parts of the county with the formation of convective clouds.

Meanwhile, a fog alert is up as the humidity level is expected to increase on Wednesday night going into the early hours of Thursday (September 12).

The percentage of relative humidity will be between 85 to 90 percent over the emirates, according to NCM.

Humidity levels have increased this week, so if you’re heading outside, wear lighter materials to beat the heat.

There have been reports of foggy conditions in some parts of the county.