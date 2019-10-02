Drivers are urged to drive carefully until the fog clears up

Dubai: Fog blanketed parts of the UAE, especially northern emirates like Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, early morning on Wednesday.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and red alerts in the early hours of the day for drivers, due to mist and fog formation, particularly around Ras Al Khaimah Airport area, Sharjah Airport area, Sweihan in Abu Dhabi and Al Minhad area in Dubai.

The weather bureau has issued the alerts until 8am today.

It is best to be extremely careful while driving in such conditions or avoid getting on the road until the fog clears up.

Today, the relative humidity is expected to hit up to 85 per cent in some regions of the UAE.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy, especially in eastern regions.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-28km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 35°C to 41°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 27°C to 30°C throughout the emirates.