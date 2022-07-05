Dubai: Ready for the long Eid weekend? There's good news, with cloudy skies and rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to decrease slightly this week.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "On Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of rainfall over some eastern, northern and southern parts of the country. A decrease in temperatures is expected over some areas, especially eastward."
On Thursday and Friday, the weather will continue to be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, with a chance of rainfall over some coastal and internal areas, with another decrease in temperatures.
Cloud seeding
The NCM has said that convective cloud formation is expected across many parts of the country tomorrow, and along the eastern coast including areas like Fujairah and Al Ain.
"Cloud seeding will be conducted this week to maximise rainfall," an NCM official told Gulf News.
Dusty weather at times
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching up to 40 km/hr may cause blowing dust and sand at times.
The sea will be moderate to rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, on Thursday evening and relatively calm on Friday.
Chance of rain in Fujairah, Al Ain on Saturday
On Saturday, July 9, partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected only in the eastern parts of the country with "probability of convective clouds formation, which may be associated with rainfall by afternoon.