Mall of the Emirates' visitors asked to evacuate after power outage Image Credit: Source: Instagram

Also in this package Video: See how Sheikh Hamdan took a drive in rainy Dubai

DUBAI: Visitors to Mall of the Emirates in Dubai were asked on Monday to vacate the mall premises following a power outage.

In a statement to Gulf News, Mall of the Emirates management said: “Earlier today (Monday), Mall of Emirates faced a temporary power outage due to a technical issue. Standard procedures were followed to ensure the safety of visitors and tenants. The matter was resolved immediately and business is as usual at the mall. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to both our tenants and visitors.”

However, soon it was business as usual as the power outage was fixed by the mall management.