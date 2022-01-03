1 of 9
Even as the NCM shared predictions of rain throughout the week, residents ventured out for work and school, or just to enjoy the cool weather with friends and family.
Authorities have, however, warned residents to stay away from wadis prone to flooding.
The rainy weather brought cooler temperatures and a gloomy atmosphere to a city that’s usually always bright and sunny.
However, life went on as usual in busy Dubai with vehicles plying the roads and people out and about.
The National Centre of Meteorology advised motorist to drive carefully due to slippery roads.
Dubai Police urged motorists to drive carefully and not to take pictures while driving. Police issued the warning as unstable weather was predicted to continue throughout this week.
On Monday afternoon, NCM reported rainfall of various intensities in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. The UAE Ministry of Interior has cautioned motorists to be extra careful owing to the unstable weather and lack of visibility.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE shared a yellow alert on Monday warning that unstable weather would last until 9pm.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News