Sharjah: A new front has opened in Sharjah in the fight against COVID-19 and other diseases, with a new 24/7 lab for analysis and investigations into the coronavirus and other harmful microorganisms.
Sharjah Central Laboratory at Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Specialised Field Hospital in Al Zahia area was recently opened officially by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Head of the Local Emergency Management Team. Several senior officials attended the opening ceremony of the new lab.
All types of analysis
The round-the-clock laboratory, specialised in analysing PCR samples, marks an important addition to the health sector in Sharjah and the northern emirates for monitoring and investigating the coronavirus. The lab’s services also cover all types of clinical, bacterial and biological analysis.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi said that the lab possesses advanced features according to the highest quality standards,to ensure the preservation of health and safety of citizens and residents, which is a top priority in accordance with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership. He praised the partnership with Tamouh Healthcare and the efforts of the team that worked on the completion of the lab.
The inauguration came in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and with direct follow-up from Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor.