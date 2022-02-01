Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, on Tuesday received Chief Minister of the Indian state of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently on a week-long visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Vijayan and his delegation, and both sides discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between India and the UAE, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Nahyan said the ties between the UAE and India are witnessing ongoing overall development, supported by their leaderships, and are historic and deep-rooted.

He stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to enhance its cooperation with all countries, based on the values of peace, tolerance, coexistence and human solidarity.

Vijayan, who had arrived in the UAE on January 29, highlighted India’s keenness to strengthen its overall relations with the UAE and upgrade them to a comprehensive strategic partnership. He lauded the significant developmental achievements of the UAE and commended its successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai.

P. Rajeev, Kerala minister of Law and Industries and MA Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group, who is also the vice-chairman of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA ROOTS) and vice-chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other senior Indian officials were also present.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said Sheikh Nahyan will be present at the inauguration of the Kerala Week at the India Pavilion at Expo, by Vijayan on Friday evening.

In a tweet about his meeting, Vijayan thanked Sheikh Nahyan for accepting the invitation. “Grateful for UAE’s enduring support to Kerala’s development,” he added.

The Kerala Week will showcase various projects, investment avenues, tourism, IT, start-ups, and up-skilling opportunities as well as the state’s rich cultural heritage. Projects by Norka will also be showcased.

Other engagements

Earlier on Monday, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, accompanied Vijayan to meet Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy, for exploring ways to further increase the UAE’s trade and investment relations with Kerala.

On Tuesday evening, the ambassador accompanied him at the inauguration of the Kerala Promotion Week at Lulu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi. The initiative will go a long way in promoting trade and commercial ties between the state and the UAE, the embassy said.

According to the mission, the chief minister is scheduled to meet Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

Vijayan is scheduled to meet with Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Thursday, the mission added.