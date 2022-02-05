China: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today met Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, in China.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the opening of the "Olympic Games Beijing 2022" where both were seen handshaking.
Earlier on Friday, Sheikh Mohamed arrived in China to attend the opening of the "Olympic Games Beijing 2022".
Sheikh Mohamed's visit came in response to the invitation of President Xi Jinping of China.