Dubai: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos just posted a video of the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, calling it the “most wonderful” place he has ever visited.
The Spanish footballer who is in the UAE for the ongoing Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, posted four Instagram stories of his visit to the Grand Mosque.
Abu Dhabi’s majestic star attraction witnesses millions of visitors each year. In 2017, it was ranked as the world’s second-favourite landmark according to TripAdvisor.
One of Ramos’ videos was a selfie video, in which he said in Spanish: “Well... one of the most wonderful places I have ever visited. Incredible.”
The captain of both Real Madrid and Spain’s national football team also shared a picture on his Instagram feed for his 28.9m followers. He wrote: “Thank you for the warm welcome and the support. #SheikhZayedMosque #AbuDhabi #UnitedArabEmirates.”
The photo quickly went viral with over 500,000 likes in just four hours.
On Wednesday, Real Madrid beat Kashima Antlers to set up a Club World Cup final against Al Ain, of the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.