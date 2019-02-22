Dubai: Hundreds turned up in Muhaisnah, Dubai, early on Friday to participate in a novel road run called the Labour Run.
More than 600 runners, including 250 blue collar workers, participated in the race organised by the Team Sport UAE in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, RTA and number of other organisations.
It was a unique experience for blue collar workers to run along with the professional and amateur runners. “I am feeling very excited as I enter the race free of cost and got the opportunity to run with professional athletes,” said Karim Khan, a construction worker. He said that he always heard about such races but never thought of participating in such events as he could not afford to do this.
Hundreds of blue-collar workers who live in workers accommodation in Muhaisanah also lined up on the road and some turned up as volunteers to support the run.
The run was arranged in three race formats: 10km, 5km, and 3km. “We offer free registration for around 250 blue-collar workers as part of our CSR initiative, giving them the opportunity to be part of the run and learn about healthy living," Meherunisa, event director of Team Sports UAE, told Gulf News.
“Team Sports UAE has made a very sound profile in the field of sports in the last four years and has been organising several races and walks in the UAE, involving the entire UAE community," said Meherunisa. She said Labour Run is also known as Muhaisnah Run because of its location.
Moutaz Sharif, an official from Dubai Sports Council, said they always support community events to encourage everyone adopt a healthy lifestyle. "We welcome such initiatives, which spread positive message in the community and promote wellness of people," he said.
Medals, trophies, goody bags and refreshments were given to participants of the race, while the winners were given special recognition medals.