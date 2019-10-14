The movie star danced with Lebanese model in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background

Mahira Khan dancing with Lebanese actress Daniella Rahme in Paris Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: Famous Pakistani film star Mahira Khan mesmerised visitors to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as she danced to the tune of Emirati singer Husain Al Jassmi’s new song.

Lebanese actor Daniella Rahme posted a video with Mahira who is a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. The video shows both of them dancing, all smiles, to the Arabic song.

“When we danced to [Hussain Al Jassmi‘s] new hit in the middle of Paris!” wrote Daniella. “My crazy Mahira... Miss you already beauty!,” tweeted Rahme.

The lyrics of the song in Arabic translates to: “Your presence in life is very important to me....”

Mahira attended Paris Fashion Week as the Pakistani ambassador for the global brand, where she walked the ramp for the brand’s latest makeup collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld.

Hussain Al Jassmi

UAE national Hussain Al Jassmi is a singing sensation in the Arab world. He has also recently been named Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador

One of the Arab world’s foremost artists, Al Jassmi’s impressive catalogue of work includes songs such as ‘Fakadtak’ and ‘Boshret Kheir.