Dubai: Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) of Dubai today said the total number of endowments registered under it stood at 761 at the end of 2021. The assets of the total endowments, which belong to 445 donors, represent a total value of Dh7.71 billion. The registered endowments include charitable, progeny and joint endowments.
Of the total of 761 endowments, 561 have been donated by men, 130 by women and 70 by entities and institutions. Real estate endowments comprise 700 of the total while 61 are financial assets and stocks. Furthermore, 656 of the total are charity endowments, 65 progeny endowments and 40 joint endowments.
AMAF said women’s participation in endowment activity saw a marked increase last year. They played a particularly important role in supporting the education and health sectors and empowering orphans and people of determination. Women-led endowments included real estate, financial assets, stocks and in-kind donations. The participation of women in registered charitable endowments saw a marked increase of 35 per cent in 2021 from previous years.
Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, said: “Guided by the social development vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Foundation has worked to raise the role of endowments in enhancing culture, education, health and scientific research.” Endowments have emerged as a significant contributor to Dubai’s social and economic development, he added.
The foundation’s investments are aimed at enhancing the community’s happiness and quality of life, in line with the government’s strong focus on human welfare. The foundation is committed to working with its partners and all stakeholders to match the objectives of donors with the needs of society, he added.
Al-Mutawa also praised the contributions of women to endowment activity in 2021, which he said reflects their awareness of the importance of charitable endowments.