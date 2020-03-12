They speak in Urdu, Farsi, Italian and Spanish to raise awareness about COVID-19

The videos raise awareness about the need to prevent coronavirus Image Credit: Agency

DUBAI: Dubai Media Office on Thursday released a series of videos showcasing a number of Emirati TV presenters speaking about coronavirus in different languages.

The videos discuss the preventive measures that one should take in the UAE such as keeping good hand hygiene and avoiding crowds.

The videos assure the international listener that all the measures put together by the UAE Government are in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public.