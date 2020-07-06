Dubai: A Grade 2 Emirati student who stitched face masks from clothes she did not use for workers was honoured by the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai (PCLA) for her community gesture.
Major-General Obaid Muhair Bin Surour, chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai (PCLA) and deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, welcomed Hessa Abdullah Al Yasi, 8, and her father to honour her after her father posted a video showing Hessa making the masks and distributing it to workers during the movement restrictions.
Maj Gen Bin Surour thanked Hessa and her father for their initiative.
“Her parents encouraged her to support and stand with workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It represents the community solidarity to fight the pandemic,” Maj Gen Bin Surour said.
Hessa’s father Abdullah Hassan Al Yasi told Gulf News that the idea stemmed from a school contest.
“My daughter participated in a school contest. We thought of something out of the box and she decided to made masks for workers from clothes,” Al Yasi said.
“PCLA encouraged Hessa to take up more such initiatives in the future,” he added.