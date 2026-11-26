For Priyadarshee, diving with both his daughters is a wonderful feeling. “Tvisha used to watch our diving videos and eagerly count down the days until she became old enough to learn diving herself. Whenever Tisya and I went diving, she would ask when she could join us. Seeing her earn her certification immediately after becoming eligible is indeed special. As a father, I feel blessed that both my daughters and I share the same passion for the underwater world and all of us are supported by their mother Soumitri Nanda, who is a regulatory affairs professional,” he said.