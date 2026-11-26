Indian expat student also becomes Odisha’s youngest known scuba diver, beating her sister
Dubai: Gliding along the seabed amid schools of colourful fish and a turtle, Tvisha Panigrahi looks right at home in a video of one of her scuba diving training sessions.
She became a certified scuba diver, just two days after turning 10.
It is a moment the Dubai schoolgirl had eagerly counted down to. Growing up in a family of scuba divers, she would watch her father Priyadarshee Panigrahi’s and elder sister Tisya Panigrahi’s diving videos and ask when she could join them. On her tenth birthday, she finally could.
The Indian expat student earned her PADI Junior Open Water Scuba Diver certification on November 17. She is one of the youngest Indians to do so and the youngest known scuba diver from her home state of Odisha in India.
Tvisha’s certification was issued by PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors), widely regarded as the world’s largest diver training organisation.
A grade 5 student of Raffles World Academy, Dubai, Tvisha has also overtaken a milestone set by her elder sister Tisya Panigrahi, who is now in grade 11.
The timing carries special meaning for the family. While Tisya had to wait a few weeks after her tenth birthday to begin her certification because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, her younger sister could start straight away.
“Growing up in a family of scuba divers, I was inspired by my father and sister to take up scuba diving as a sport,” a delighted Tvisha told Gulf News.
“I was eagerly waiting for my 10th birthday so that I could do my course and join my father and sister in their diving adventures. I am excited that I can now explore the oceans with my own diving licence.”
Tvisha began her training on November 15, her tenth birthday, the very day she became eligible for scuba diving training under global standards.
After completing the required endurance assessment, e-learning, confined-water training and four open-sea dives, she was certified in three days. That falls within the standard three-to-four-day programme prescribed for the certification.
Her endurance test and pool sessions took place at Al Boom Diving, Dubai. She then made her first two open-water dives in the sea off Dubai’s La Mer beach, her father said.
Tvisha then travelled to Al Aqah Beach in Fujairah, on the shores of the Gulf of Oman, for her final two qualifying dives.
“All the skills she had learned in the pool were practised in open water, where she reached depths of around 33 to 34 feet. Her training was supervised by experienced PADI instructors Quirico Guioguio of the Philippines and Yehya Alsayed of Egypt,” Priyadarshee told Gulf News.
"I hope to do more adventurous dives in the future," said an ambitious Tvisha.
Her certification completes a rare family milestone. Priyadarshee, who heads the Middle East and North Africa operations of an Indian FMCG multinational, and Tisya are both certified Advanced Open Water Divers. They are widely regarded as among the very few father-daughter advanced diving duos from India. Tvisha has now joined them as a certified Junior Open Water Diver.
The family’s diving journey spans several years and has included underwater explorations in different parts of the world. Priyadarshee is among Odisha’s most prolific recreational scuba divers and recently completed 100 dives.
Tisya has drawn attention as one of India’s youngest Advanced Open Water Divers, certified on her 12th birthday. She was also the youngest Odia to reach a depth of 100 feet, on her 15th birthday. The father-daughter duo has also been in the news for promoting ocean conservation, inspiring young people to explore adventure sports and marine conservation.
Tisya is equally thrilled about her sister’s achievement. “I am very happy to welcome my little sister to the wonderful world of diving. No two scuba dives are ever alike. The ocean always has a new secret to share and a new lesson to teach. I look forward to diving with her and my father,” she said.
For Priyadarshee, diving with both his daughters is a wonderful feeling. “Tvisha used to watch our diving videos and eagerly count down the days until she became old enough to learn diving herself. Whenever Tisya and I went diving, she would ask when she could join us. Seeing her earn her certification immediately after becoming eligible is indeed special. As a father, I feel blessed that both my daughters and I share the same passion for the underwater world and all of us are supported by their mother Soumitri Nanda, who is a regulatory affairs professional,” he said.
The family said the objective was never merely to break records, but to encourage young people to develop confidence, discipline, respect for nature and awareness of the underwater world. They hope Tvisha’s accomplishment will inspire more children to explore adventure sports safely under professional supervision and develop a deeper appreciation for oceans and marine ecosystems.