Warehouse fire
Firefighters from several fire stations brought the flames under control at the two warehouses in Dubai on Tuesday. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: A fire broke out in two warehouses at Dubai Investment Park on Tuesday, an official said.

According to a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson, the fire started at 3.43pm at two warehouses, causing a total collapse in one of the warehouses.

Firefighters from several fire stations were dispatched to the area and the blaze was brought under control at 5.30pm.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council said on Twitter:

‪”The precious civil defense men are exerting efforts to protect lives, security and safety of our country. Today, Dubai lost Sgt. Adel Nasser Saleh, who was martyred during his call to duty.. We ask God for mercy on him and patience and solace to his family.”