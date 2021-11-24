More than 3,000 kilograms of general waste was collected by 1,200 volunteers who were part of the “Clean up the World” campaign organised by the Dubai Municipality. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As part of the “Clean up the World” campaign, under the slogan “Supporting Local Environmental Action to Make a World of Difference,” field cleaning activity volunteers collected more than 3,000 kilograms of general waste, Dubai Municipality announced on Tuesday.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 1,200 volunteers belonging to many government and private agencies, in addition to many volunteers from the community, the civic body said in a press release.

The community volunteering campaign aims to enhance social responsibility among the volunteers on the importance of cleaning the public places and maintaining the general aesthetic and civilised appearance of the emirate of Dubai.

The tasks and activities of the participating volunteers, under the supervision of the Dubai Municipality officials, varied from collecting general waste from the specified sites, as well as providing all the requirements for field work and tools for storing recyclable materials for future use.

Awareness activities

Within the event, the Municipality also organised a series of workshops and awareness lectures in cooperation with the private sector, highlighting the importance of segregating waste from the source and the damages of plastic waste and how to benefit from it.

The Municipality emphasised the importance of raising the level of sustainable environmental thought and creating awareness among various individuals and segments of society, as well as enhancing their role in protecting and developing the environment, which is everyone’s responsibility. It also stressed on the importance of environmental volunteer work in maintaining the cleanliness of the city and its environment.