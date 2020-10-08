Dubai: Global Village, one of the UAE’s leading family destinations for culture, shopping, and entertainment, announced on Thursday that VIP Gold packs for Season 25 are selling fast and has advised the public to purchase the premium tickets online before they sell out.
“VIP packs have always been in high demand and this year is no different. On October 3, all Platinum packs sold out within 40 minutes of becoming available and Silver Packs within six hours. A limited number of Gold packs remain available ahead of the Silver Jubilee anniversary, which gets underway on October 25,” said Global Village, adding: “To avoid missing out on an exclusive privileges, visit Virgin Megastores Tickets’ website.”
Health and safety measures
Global Village earlier assured strict COVID-19 preventive protocols will be implemented, including thermal screening, complimentary face masks for children, frequent disinfection, contactless payment, frequent disinfection of all touch points, and setting up hundreds of hand sanitiser stations.
Social distancing will be in effect across the venue. All guests and staff will have to wear face masks. Thermal cameras have been installed at all staff and guests entry points to check the temperature of guests before entering the park. Rides and games will operate at reduced capacity and sanitised after every use and facilities will undergo thorough disinfection every night after closure. There will be no valet parking but holders of Global Village VIP packs will have access to VIP parking zones through the smart parking gates with online car plate registration.
For the Silver Jubilee season, Global Village will host 26 pavilions bringing together cultures from all corners of the globe. Pavilions include newcomers Russia and Cambodia who join will join Afghanistan, Africa, Al Sana’a and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Americas, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Turkey, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Syria, Thailand, UAE and Yemen. Global Village is one of the most visited destinations for culture, entertainment and shopping with 42,000 guests on average per day.