Water supply to homes disrupted but will be restored soon

Pipeline burst on Wasit road Image Credit: Gulf News

Update:

Sharjah: Sewa authorities managed to contain a water leak on Wasit Road after a pipeline was cut, an official said.

Engineer Essam Al Mulla, director of water management at Sewa, said the leak has been fixed and the waterlogged road has been drained using water tankers.

Large quantities of water gushed out of the pipeline onto Wasit Road, prompting authorities to close it for traffic.

Explaining the main cause of waterlogging, Al Mulla said it is the result of leakage in one of the main pipelines. The water accumulation is being controlled in coordination with the Sharjah Police.

Waterlogged Wasit Road in Sharjah caused by a leak from a distribution pipe. The pipe burst has been fixed by Sunday afternoon and the road was reopened for traffic. Image Credit: Supplied